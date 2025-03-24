‘Congress should clarify’: In Rajya Sabha, Kiren Rijiju targets Shivakumar over Muslim quota

The ongoing tussle involving the Opposition NDA and the ruling Congress in over Muslim quota in Karnataka has taken another limelight-grabbing turn.

Earlier today in the Rajya Sabha, minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju took a potshot at Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and said, "One of the senior member of the Congress party, who is holding a constitution post has made a statement that they’re going to change the constitution of India…he has stated that Congress party will provide reservation to the Muslim community and for that they (Congress) will change the Constitution of India. This statement cannot be taken lightly."

Ruckus ensues in Parliament

The Parliament resumed on Monday with discussions expected on various bills in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. However, chaos erupted within a few minutes of the proceedings, after BJP MPs created ruckus over issue of reservation to Muslims in public contracts in Karnataka, resulting in both Houses being adjourned.

"How can the House watch in silence? Congress should clarify … the person should be sacked. You claim to give reservations to Muslims and resort to theatrics of carrying a photograph of Babasaheb Ambedkar and a copy of the Constitution in your pocket," Rijiju added.

Shivakumar's response

On the issue of handing 4 per cent Muslim reservation in the state, Shivakumar said, “I am sensible, senior politician than (JP) Nadda. I have been in the Assembly since last 36 years. I have basic common sense. I have not said that there will be any… I have said casually that there will be so many changes after various judgments. I have not said that we are going to change the Constitution. Whatever they are quoting is wrong. They are misquoting it. We are a national party, we know what Constitution is. I will take breach of privilege on this. I will fight a case; they are misquoting me.”