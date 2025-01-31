Cong condemns attack on Dalit MP in Bihar, asks Nitish to clarify on 'JD(U) involvement'

The Congress on Friday condemned the attack on its Sasaram MP Manoj Kumar and asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to clarify his stand as well as explain the role of his party JD(U) in the incident.

The opposition party demanded the immediate arrest of all culprits and exemplary punishment for them.

Manoj Kumar, a Dalit leader of the Congress, was critically injured on Thursday after a group of people allegedly thrashed him in an apparent road rage incident in Bihar's Kaimur district, police said.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress' 24, Akbar Road, office here, Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Bihar CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad and former MP Udit Raj alleged that Manoj Kumar was attacked by workers of the BJP and the JD(U) in Sasaram.

They said he had been seriously injured and was first admitted to AIIMS - Patna from where he was referred to AIIMS - New Delhi.

The Congress leaders said there was complete "jungle raj" in Bihar and no one was feeling safe there.

Nitish Kumar has no control over the administration and law and order as he is at the mercy of the BJP, the Congress leaders claimed.

They questioned if an MP was not safe in Bihar, what the plight of the common people would be.

The Congress leaders claimed that not only was Manoj Kumar physically assaulted, casteist slurs and abuses were also hurled at him.

They said one of his personal security officers was also injured in the attack.

Superintendent of Police (Kaimur) Hari Mohan Shukla said Manoj Kumar suffered an injury on his head and admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, around 100 kilometres away.

The incident happened in Nathupur village in the Kudra police station area during a procession. The MP's empty vehicle allegedly brushed past some persons in the procession, locals said.

Shortly after, those in the procession allegedly attacked the driver of the vehicle, and a scuffle ensued. The MP's supporters also reached the spot and allegedly joined the melee.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.