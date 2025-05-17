Confront Pakistan, adopt Kashmiris: Owaisi's message to Centre after Pahalgam

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday cited the spontaneous and organic protests in Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack to say that it showed there was no support for Pakistan left in the region.

"In fact, it is a historic opportunity for the government, for Prime Minister Modi, for home minister Amit Shah. They should use this opportunity properly. You should definitely confront Pakistan but you should also adopt Kashmiris," the fifth-term Hyderabad MP said in an interview to PTI.

Owaisi said that after the April 22 terror attack, "there was maatam (mourning) in every Kashmiri household".

Asked to elaborate on what he means by adopting Kashmiris, he said the government should ensure that there are no human rights abuses there, "they should get their rights, Kashmiri students shouldn't be attacked in other parts of the country".

"All this should be done. We shouldn't lose this opportunity. Don't leave the Kashmiris to their fate. Adopt them," Owaisi said.

He said it is the unwritten ideology of Pakistan to foment instability and communal divide in India and to thwart its economic growth. And it has been doing so since it sent tribal invaders into Jammu and Kashmir after India's independence.

"You can never trust Pakistan as long as the Pakistani deep state, Pakistani ISI, Pakistani military's objective is to destabilise Bharat," the AIMIM leader said.

Pakistan 'threat to humanity'

The AIMIM chief also said that Pakistan with its long history of sponsoring terrorism has become a threat to humanity, affirming that this will be the heart of his message to the international community as a member of one of the all-party delegations the government is sending to world capitals.

The Hyderabad MP said the world will have to be told about the slaughtering of innocent citizens by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists for a long spell of time.

He said, "India has been a big victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. We all have seen the tamasha, slaughtering of people since the time of Zia-ul-Haq." Owaisi, however, added that he is yet to be briefed by the government about the details of the diplomatic drive.

The firebrand parliamentarian said it is necessary to call out Pakistan over its projection of itself as an Islamic country in its confrontation with India. "This is nonsense. Nearly 20 crore Muslims live in India. This too must be conveyed." Asserting that destabilising India, fomenting communal divide and stalling the country's economic rise is part of Pakistan's unwritten ideology, Owaisi said this has always been the objective of the Pakistani deep state and its military.

India should have understood Pakistan's design long back when it had sent tribal invaders into Jammu and Kashmir after its independence in 1947, he said.

"They are doing this tamasha since then. They will continue to do it tomorrow and are not going to stop. However, India's patience ran out with the Pahalgam terror attack," he said.

Pakistan has become a threat to humanity by arming, training and financing terrorists, he said.

On April 22, Pakistan-linked terrorists gunned down 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Political parties, religious leaders and social organisations condemned the horrific attack and held protests in many parts of J-K following the terror strike.