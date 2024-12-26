Colossus of Malayalam literature and cinema, MT Vasudevan Nair, passes away at 91

M.T. Vasudevan Nair, lodestar of the Malayali cultural firmament, is no more.

MT, as he was popularly known, was a colossus of Malayalam literature and cinema. He passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday at the age of 91.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jnanpith award winner authored nine novels and 19 collections of short stories, directed seven films, wrote around 54 screenplays and published several collections of essays and memoirs over a career spanning seven decades.

Nair was hospitalised last week in critical condition following heart failure. He is survived by his wife Kalamandalam Saraswathi and daughters Sithara and Ashwathi.

His funeral will be held at the Smrithipatham crematorium at Mavoor in Kozhikode at 5pm on Thursday.

The Kerala government has decided to observe mourning on Thursday and Friday.

Nair was awarded the Jnanpith Award in 1995 for his contribution to Malayalam literature. His three important novels on life in the matriarchal family in Kerala are Naalukettu, Asuravithu and Kaalam.

Randamoozham, which retells the story of the Mahabharat from the point of view of Bhim, is widely credited as Nair’s masterpiece.

Nair also made significant contributions to Malayalam cinema as a screenwriter and director. His oeuvre of films includes Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, which catapulted actor Mammootty to fame, Sadayam, starring Mohanlal, and Kadavu.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: “MT always upheld a truly secular mindset. Many of his characters embodied a spirit of humanity that transcended religious boundaries, treating people of other faiths as their own family. He harnessed literature as a powerful tool to unify minds and hearts. Through his life and works, MT set forth an extraordinary cultural example for society.”