'Coldrif' cough syrup banned in Tamil Nadu after child deaths in MP, Rajasthan trigger alarm

The recent deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have been linked to a cough syrup, prompting a probe and subsequent ban on the syrup's distribution.

According to the bereaved families of the children, they initially suffered from what could be called common cases of colds, coughs and fevers. However, soon after things took a turn for the worse as their kidneys got affected and led to their untimely deaths.

The Tamil Nadu government has now banned the sale of cough syrup 'Coldrif' and ordered its removal from the market following suspicions linking it to the death of 11 children in Madhya Pradesh and two in Rajasthan.

With effect from October 1, the sale of the cough syrup manufactured by the city-based firm, has been prohibited across Tamil Nadu, an official of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department told PTI.

Inspections were conducted at the pharmaceutical company's manufacturing facility in Sunguvarchathram in neighbouring Kancheepuram district during the last two days and samples have been collected, he said.

The company, he said, supplies the medicines to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry.

The samples would be sent to the government run laboratories to test for the presence of the chemical 'Diethylene Glycol', he told PTI.

Responding to a query, he said, the syrup has been supplied to Puducherry, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh by the company.

The Rajasthan government too has suspended the state drug controller and halted the distribution of medicines manufactured by Jaipur-based company Kaysons Pharma, officials said.

The Medical and Health Department stopped the supply of all 19 medicines manufactured by Kaysons Pharma until further orders, they said. Distribution of all other cough syrups containing Dextromethorphan has also been suspended.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has ordered a detailed probe into the matter along with effective action.

Following his instructions, an expert committee is being constituted to investigate the issue.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh also ordered an inquiry and measures to safeguard public interest, an official statement said.

Officials added that drugs which are potentially harmful to children and pregnant women will now carry clear warning labels.

Taking cognisance of the infant deaths, the Union Health Ministry on Friday issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories, directing that cough and cold medications should not be prescribed to children under the age of 2 years.