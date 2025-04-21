Cloudburst triggers landslides and flash floods, kills Jammu trio, washes away homes

Landslides and flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Jammu's Ramban district killed three persons and reduced homes, businesses, vehicles and sections of the national highway into a pile of rubble on Sunday.

Officials said scores of residents trapped in vulnerable localities were shifted during a rescue operation involving locals and administrative officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy commissioner of Ramban, Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary, said two minors and an elderly resident lost their lives. The deceased included brothers Mohammad Aqib and Mohammad Saqib.

He said the casualties would have been more if the residents had not followed the advisory.

Choudhary said they were using mosques, temples and other available means to reach out to the residents and keep them informed.

Senior superintendent of police of traffic (national highway), Raja Aadil Hamid, said the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway suffered extensive damage at multiple places and there was no possibility of its reopening in the immediate future.

Hamid urged commuters not to travel on the arterial road till the weather improved and the road cleared.

Videos on social media showed the damage to the national highway caused by a roaring Chenab, flash floods and landslides. Occupants of hundreds of vehicles stranded on the highway sent out desperate pleas to the authorities for food and water.

Several vehicles, buried under tonnes of debris, mud and stones, were swept away by the overflowing river. Locals were seen placing logs to help people cross the flooded stretches.

The residents of Ramban have been complaining about the devastating impact of the construction of a network of tunnels and power projects in the mountainous area.

Locals said dozens of houses were damaged in the flash flood.

Ravi Kumar, a shopkeeper, said 15 shops close to the river banks were washed away.

"I have been running a shop here for 18 years and have never witnessed such a tragedy. We urge the government to compensate us," he said.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah said he was anguished by the landslide and flash flood in Ramban, "which have caused considerable damage to life and property".

"My thoughts are with the affected families in this difficult hour. We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed. Later today, I will be reviewing restoration, relief and repair plans. For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas," he said.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, who represents the constituency in the Lok Sabha, said there was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and high-velocity winds throughout the night in Ramban. He said he was in constant touch with officials.