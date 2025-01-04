Close shave: Tangled parachutes dump two Indian Navy commandos in sea

Two Indian Navy commandos participating in a combat free fall rehearsal ahead of a naval show emerged unharmed after their parachutes got tangled midair during the descent.

They fell into the sea — one of them holding the national flag — close to the shore at the Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and were rescued immediately.

“A large number of people had gathered to witness the rehearsal. The two naval commandos had a close shave when their parachutes got mixed up,” a navy official said.

“Fortunately, they were unharmed. A navy boat was present close to the spot where the two officers fell and rescued them.”

The mishap happened on Thursday as the officers were rehearsing for Saturday’s “Operational Demonstration” by the Eastern Naval Command. A video of the incident became public on Friday.

As the two officers fell into the sea, a female voice in the background continued to highlight the bravery of the marine commandos or Marcos. The woman was doing live commentary on the rehearsal and remained unmoved by the mishap.

The woman continued in Hindi, saying “Tu kar prahar bar bar (You attack again and again)” before asking the audience to congratulate the “janbaz (brave)” commandos.

The Operational Demonstration will showcase the navy’s capabilities through an array of activities, including high-speed manoeuvres by warships, flying operations by fighters and fixed-wing maritime aircraft as well as helicopters, and demonstrations of amphibious assaults, live slithering operations, and combat free fall by Marcos.

The event will also feature a hornpipe dance by the Sea Cadets Corps from Visakhapatnam and the Beating Retreat ceremony by the Eastern Naval Command band.