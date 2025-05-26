'I'm still in trauma': Close call for Sourav Ganguly’s brother, his wife as speedboat flips in Puri

On a holiday in Odisha, cricketer Sourav Ganguly's brother, Snehasish Ganguly, and his wife Arpita had a narrow escape when their speedboat capsized in the sea.

The incident took place at the Puri beach during a water sports activity, when the speedboat turned turtle in rough sea conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video doing the rounds shows lifeguards using rubber floats to rescue the tourists.

"The sea was already very rough. There was a capacity of 10 people on the boat, but due to the greed for money, they allowed only three to four people on board. This was the last boat to go into the sea for the day. We had raised concerns over going into the sea, but the operators told us that it is fine," NDTV quoted Arpita as saying.

"I'm still in trauma...never faced something like this," she added while narrating the incident.

Call for scrutiny of boat operators

Arpita expressed concerns about the safety standards of watersports activities in Puri and called for greater scrutiny of boat operators.

She said, "Authorities should ban these sports here. Puri beach has a very rough sea. I will write a letter to the Superintendent of Police and the Chief Minister once I go back to Kolkata, asking them to stop watersports here."

Focus on Odisha weather

Odisha will experience intensified rainfall activities in the coming week, as a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, a weather official was quoted as saying by PTI.

"A low pressure is likely to form around May 27. This will bring heavy rain to the state. But, there is no need to panic as the IMD has not made any forecast regarding a cyclone," said Manorama Mohanty, the director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

Mohanty said that all 30 districts of the state are likely to receive rain on Monday.