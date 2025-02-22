Class X student shot dead in Bihar exam feud as argument over cheating turns into fight

A Class X board examinee was killed and another was injured in a clash between two groups of students in Sasaram in Rohtas district of Bihar over allegations of cheating in the exam.

The deceased boy’s family and acquaintances staged a protest with his body and blocked the Grand Trunk Road (National Highway 2) on Friday, bringing the traffic to a standstill for several hours.

The argument between the two groups of students had started on Thursday over cheating in the examination hall and later snowballed into a violent clash.

According to the police, the victims were returning home at around 5.15pm on Thursday after their exam. The vehicle was waylaid on a bridge on NH-2 by another groupof students.

“Bullets were fired and two boys – Amit Kumar and Sanjeet Kumar — were injured. The police rushed to the spot and took both of them to the Sadar (district) hospital, from where they were referred to the Narayana Medical College and Hospital,” a statement issued by the Rohtaspolice said.

However, Amit succumbed to his injuries on Friday while undergoing treatment, after which the situation went out of control. Members of his family, friends and villagers blocked the NH-2 and demonstrated with his dead body.

They also burnt tyres to bring traffic to a standstill. It led to a jam that stretched for several kilometers.

The protesters relented after several hours only after assurance by the police and district administration officials that they would make all efforts to ensure justice for the deceased boy, and managed to arrest the main accused inthe firing.

“The main accused is a juvenile and has been apprehended. He also led the police to recover the pistol used in the incident. The mobile used by him has also been seized. Further investigations are going one and efforts are being made to trace the others who were involved in the violence,” a senior police official told The Telegraph.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matriculation exams started on February 17, and will continue till February 25.