CISF women in anti-terror operations: All-women commando team begins elite training

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will train its newly inducted all-women commando team in specialised counter-terror operations and deploy them in core operations after an eight-week advanced training.

The team, comprising 100 women personnel, are presently deployed across the country as part of the aviation security group (ASG) guarding civilian airports.

The 1.7 lakh-strong CISF is primarily tasked to guard 69 civil airports and other sensitive installations across the country.

Training for the women commandos has begun at the Regional Training Centre (RTC) in Barwaha, Madhya Pradesh.

“This eight-week advanced commando course will prepare women personnel for quick reaction teams (QRT) and special task force (STF) duties at high-security establishments and plants,” said a CISF spokesperson.

The programme includes physical fitness and weapons training, live-fire drills under stress, endurance-building exercises like running, obstacle courses, rappelling, survival training in forests, and a 48-hour confidence-building exercise designed to test decision-making and teamwork under adverse conditions.

The CISF, which functions under the Union home ministry, has 12,491 women (8 per cent of its strength) in its ranks.