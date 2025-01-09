CMs of three Opposition-ruled states decry more power to governors on vice-chancellor choice

Chief ministers of three Opposition-ruled states have called the Centre's draft rules seeking to grant greater powers to governors in the appointment of vice-chancellors of state-run universities an assault on federalism.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday released the Minimum Qualifications for Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges, and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education Regulations, 2025, framed by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The UGC is seeking feedback from the public on the new rules which empower governors, who are chancellors of public universities, to set up search committees for the appointment of VCs and allow senior industry persons to be appointed as VCs. So far, states have been setting up search panels with experts and a nominee recommended by the chancellor.

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin said: "This authoritarian move by the Union BJP government seeks to centralise power and undermine democratically elected state governments. Education must remain in the hands of those chosen by the people, not dictated by governors acting at the BJP government's behest."

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah targeted the Prime Minister, saying the NDA government under Narendra Modi wants to undermine the powers of the states on state universities but his Congress government will oppose it.

Kerala chief minister and CPM veteran Pinarayi Vijayan said the rules were an attack on federalism. "Education is a concurrent subject, not a matter of central monopoly," he said.