'Good administration': Chidambaram's jab at Centre over vacant seats in top nuclear institutes

Congress leader P. Chidambaram has taken a sharp jab at the Centre, questioning its governance as premier scientific institutions under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) struggle with massive vacancies.

In an X post he highlighted the grim numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chidambaram mocked the government’s “good administration” while listing vacant positions across some of India’s top research institutes.

While Chidambaram’s source for the data remains unclear, the issue struck a nerve online. One response to his post reflected growing concerns about India’s shifting priorities:

"Because our IIT grads are solving food delivery, servicing ACs, plumbing, manufacturing cosmetics, etc.", one X user said.

Parliamentary panel sounds alarm on Budget cuts

A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, chaired by BJP MP Bhubaneshwar Kalita, had raised concerns about drastic budget cuts to the DAE, this week.

The department had sought Rs43,416 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year but was allocated Rs 37,482.93 crore. A shortfall of nearly Rs 6,000 crore.

The committee, in its report tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, urged the Centre to take immediate corrective action to restore funding.

“The committee strongly recommends urgent restoration of at least Rs 5,933.62 crore to ensure continued progress in nuclear technology development and fuel production,” the report stated.

The funding shortfall, according to the DAE, will slow down basic research, disrupt ongoing projects, and delay technological advancements that have taken years to develop.

The cuts are expected to hit two key sectors—Research & Development (R&D) and Industrial & Mineral sectors—while the power sector remains unaffected. According to the parliamentary report:

Rs 3,289 crore less for BARC, IGCAR, and RRCAT (Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology) could hamper long-term research in nuclear reactor safety, radioactive waste management, and new reactor technologies.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) also saw a budget reduction of Rs 472 crore.

Big promises, shrinking budgets

Ironically, this budget cut follows FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s major announcement of a Rs 20,000 crore allocation for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) under the new Nuclear Energy Mission.

The initiative is expected to boost nuclear energy’s role in India’s clean energy mix, particularly through increased private sector participation.