MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 11 September 2025

Chargesheet in Balsore immolation case filed, 120 witnesses recorded

The girl, who sustained 95% burn injuries after attempting self-immolation on July 12, protesting the failure of authorities to give her justice in a sexual harassment case, died at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, on July 14

Subhashish Mohanty Published 11.09.25, 10:08 AM
A protest over the self-immolation of the college student in Balasore on July 14.

A protest over the self-immolation of the college student in Balasore on July 14. PTI file picture

The Odisha crime branch on Tuesday submitted a 349-page chargesheet on the Balasore Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College student immolation case, at the sub-divisional judicial magistrate court (SDJM) in Balasore. The chargesheet includes statements from 120 witnesses.

The girl, who sustained 95 per cent burn injuries after attempting self-immolation on July 12, protesting the failure of authorities to give her justice in a sexual harassment case, died at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, on July 14. Police have arrested the head of department (HOD), Sameer Kumar Sahoo and the principal of the college, Dilip Ghosh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crime branch arrested two ABVP leaders and sent them to judicial custody in connection with the self-immolation case in August. The two accused are Jyoti Prakash Biswal, a student of the college, and Subhra Sambit Nayak, ABVP’s state joint secretary.

The crime branch in a release said: “The deputy superintendent of police, crime against women and children wing, in its reports said the head of the department, education, Sameer Kumar Sahoo, mentally harassed the girl and even demanded undue favours from her. The victim committed
self-immolation following mental harassment.”

The Opposition also alleged that the girl, who was also an ABVP activist, was instigated to attempt self-immolation to generate support and sympathy in favour of the organisation ahead of student union elections in the state. The BJP government landed on a back foot over the issue.

RELATED TOPICS

Self-immolation
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Nepal’s army, youths discuss interim leadership as Gen Z protests push nation to crossroads

Analysts caution that the very future of the Himalayan republic could be at stake, either reinforced through reform or derailed by extra-constitutional solutions
Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks at The Believers' Summit 2024 at a Turning Point Action event in West Palm Beach, Fla., July 26, 2024.
Quote left Quote right

Kirk's killing is a dark moment for America. Radical left political violence has taken too many lives

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT