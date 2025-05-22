Chandrayaan-4 will be most complex and ambitious lunar mission: ISRO chief

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chairman Dr V. Narayanan on Wednesday said Chandrayaan-4 will be Isro’s most complex and ambitious lunar mission.

“Isro is preparing itself for its next mission — Chandrayaan-4. Under this mission, its endeavour will be to collect lunar surface samples and return with the samples to Earth, which will later be used for various experiments. It will give an insight into the understanding of lunar geology,” he told a gathering of scientists in Bhubaneswar.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was in the city to visit the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) that used to provide key components to Isro’s various programmes, including Chandrayaan. “The year 2027 is going to be a defining year in India’s space journey. The country is preparing for two missions — Chandrayaan-4 and the first human spaceflight under the Gaganyaan Programme,” he told scientists.

The Isro chief said: “India will showcase its technologies such as precision landing, sample collection, lift off from the lunar surface, docking and undocking in lunar orbit, mid-space sample transfer and return to earth. The mission will focus on four modules: transfer, lander, ascender and re-entry.”

The ace scientist said: “After Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing near the south pole of the moon and made the country proud, we embarked on our next mission, Chandrayan-4.”

Elaborating further, he said: “The Chandrayan-4 Mission will substantiate the technologies needed for a future crewed lunar landing, planned for 2040. At the same time, in collaboration with Japan’s space agency JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), work has simultaneously begun on the Chandrayan-5 mission. All the mission showcases India’s growing proficiency in space exploration.”

Dr Narayanan said that Chandrayaan-5 will focus on explorations in the south polar region, search for water and prepare for future long-term lunar missions. “Chandrayan-5 will carry the rover, which would be capable of surviving the long lunar night. Its total launch mass will be more than that of Chandrayaan-3 and will be 6,400kg. We are working to ensure that the Chandrayaan-5 mission will last at least 100 days.”

Chandraayaan-5 will be launched abroad JAXA’s H3-24L rocket and will carry Isro-developed lander.

On the Gaganyaan Mission, India’s first human space flight programme, the Isro chief said two more uncrewed missions will be launched before Indian astronauts are sent to space in the first quarter of 2027.

On Operation Sindoor, the scientist said Isro is committed to providing security to all its citizens and required support to the Indian Army during its operations. “We cannot reveal much about it. There are 26 operational satellites providing the required inputs,” said Narayanan.

On the issue of visiting CTTC, he said: “We are proud to collaborate with CTTC. It provides us with the key components for various projects. We are also in collaboration with 450 industries across

the country.”

Major components of the modules of the lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 and 3, including solar array drive assemblies (SADA) to help the solar panels of the orbiter and lander, momentum wheel assembly (MWA), reaction wheel assembly (RWA), dynamically funded gyroscope (DTG), Isro Laser gyroscope (ILG), mini advanced inertial navigation system (AINS) and rate gyro electronic package device (RGPD), were manufactured at the CTTC.