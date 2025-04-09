'Chand pe daag hai, unpe nahin': Kangana Ranaut’s bhakti for PM Modi through the years

From star power to street power, actor turned BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s string of statements has made her unwavering adulation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi clear over the years.

At a gathering in Jarol, at Uttar Pradesh’s Mandi, on Wednesday, Ranaut declared, “The ideology of BJP and RSS follows Sanatan, nationalism, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which we have been following for a long time. Before 2014, there used to be a lot of scams - 2G scam, coal scam, Fodder Scam. There is not even a single stain on PM Modi. 'Chand pe daag hota hai, unpe ek bhi daag nahin hai’ (there are spots on the moon, but he is spotless).”

This is not the first time.

Two days earlier, speaking in Jogindernagar, Himachal Pradesh, Ranaut had said, “Prime Minister Modi is not an ordinary person, he is an avatar. When he became the Prime Minister in 2014, the attitude of the youth towards politics changed. I too was of the same opinion before 2014 that politics is a misfortune.”

On Instagram, in September 2024, she wished Modi on his birthday with a photograph and the caption: “Happy Birthday to the greatest politician.”

That same day in a book launch event in Delhi, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi said, “When the pandemic hit, PM Modi ensured that vaccines were delivered across the globe through India's medicine diplomacy. He guided the world with his enlightened vision. Those who constantly speak of secularism and liberalism know in their hearts who the true secularist, liberal, and feminist person is. It is PM Narendra Modi.”

In June 2024, responding to a video featuring PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Ranaut wrote, “One of the most endearing qualities of Modi ji is that he makes women feel that he is rooting for them and wants them to rise (heart emoji).” She added, “No wonder PM Meloni thinks that Modi ji is team Meloni.”

In November, 2024, the BJP MP praised the PM, saying, "I believe the prime minister was born for the salvation of the country and he is invincible."

Ranaut has often courted controversy for her remarks on Kunal Kamra, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and others.