Centre’s response to Kashmir, Manipur exposes bias, says Meitei body COCOMI

The COCOMI, an umbrella body of several Meitei civil society organisations of Manipur, on Tuesday alleged that the Centre’s response to terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern state is different, reflecting its “bias”.

In the case of Kashmir, the government treats terrorist groups as enemies, while it seems that the Centre has been treating militants in Manipur in a friendly manner, COCOMI Convenor Athouba Khuraijam claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terrorists gunned down 26 people, mostly tourists from various parts of the country, in the popular destination of Pahalgam in Kashmir on April 22.

Following the terror strike, India has taken a series of measures targeting Pakistan, including putting in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty with the neighbouring country.

"When it comes to Kashmir and similar regions, the government treats terrorist groups as immediate enemies and responds with aggressive action. In contrast, when dealing with terrorist groups that have infiltrated from Myanmar into northeastern states, the Centre appears to treat them in a friendly and complacent manner," Khuraijam told reporters.

"This kind of partial treatment by central leaders toward the people of the Northeast has long been a serious concern," he said.

Ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since May 2023 left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless, and the government accused illegal immigrants from neighbouring Myanmar of being largely responsible for it. The northeastern state is under President’s rule since February.

"The state has been grappling with violence and instability for nearly two years. Yet, the Centre has failed to provide any amicable solution,” the COCOMI convenor said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to visit the state or meet with the displaced persons, he said.

“The kind of partial treatment shown by the Centre toward the people of Manipur will only deepen their sense of alienation,” he claimed.

Athouba also criticized the imposition of President’s rule in Manipur, calling it a "failed and hopeless option." Khuraijam said that the people had expected that President’s rule would bring about rational governance and restore law and order in both the hills and the valley in Manipur, but the people have witnessed no significant change.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.