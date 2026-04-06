Centre’s ‘LPG crisis’ handling like Covid, shifts burden to poor: Rahul Gandhi

**Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over ‘LPG crisis’, compares response to Covid handling**





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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of mishandling the ongoing “LPG gas crisis”, alleging that the government’s approach mirrors its response during the Covid-19 pandemic — marked by “grand announcements” but lacking substantive policy, while shifting the burden onto the poor.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha questioned why economically vulnerable sections bear the brunt of every crisis and urged people to speak out.

"Modi Ji had said: 'We will handle the LPG gas crisis just like we handled Covid. And indeed, that is exactly what he did. Precisely like Covid - devoid of policy, full of grand announcements, and placing the entire burden upon the poor," Rahul said in a post in Hindi on X.

Highlighting the impact on daily wage earners, Rahul said cooking gas has become unaffordable for migrant labourers earning Rs 500–800 a day. He added that many workers struggle to afford even basic cooking needs after returning home at night.

"The result? Abandon the city; flee back to the village. The very labourers who serve as the backbone of textile mills and factories are today on the verge of breaking down themselves," he alleged.

Rahul also warned of wider economic distress, claiming key sectors are under strain.

"The textile sector is already in the ICU. The manufacturing sector is gasping for breath. And where did this crisis originate? From that diplomatic blunder - committed at the negotiating table - which the government refuses to acknowledge to this day," Rahul said.

Criticising the government’s policy approach, he added that economic consequences are inevitable when governance is driven by arrogance.

"When arrogance becomes policy, the economy crumbles, labourers are forced to migrate, industries are ruined, and the entire nation is pushed back by decades," Rahul said.

"There remains but one question: Why is it always the poor who perish first in every crisis? Do not remain silent. This is not merely a question for the poor; it is a question for all of us," the former Congress chief said.

Earlier, addressing Parliament on March 23, Modi had cautioned that global uncertainties arising from the West Asia conflict could persist and urged national unity, drawing parallels with the collective response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister also recently called for an “all-out effort” to shield citizens from the fallout of the conflict and emphasised the need for timely and accurate public communication to curb misinformation.

At a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Modi, the government reviewed the availability of essential supplies and directed departments to mitigate the impact on citizens and key sectors.

Officials said efforts are underway to ensure adequate availability of petroleum products, including LPG and LNG, with supply sources being diversified through imports from multiple countries.