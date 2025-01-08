Centre to build memorial for former President Pranab Mukherjee: Daughter after PM meet

The Narendra Modi government has decided to create a memorial for former President Pranab Mukherjee, daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, who recently slammed the Congress leadership for "neglecting the legacy" of her father, said on Tuesday.

Sharmistha called on Modi on Tuesday and posted on X a copy of a letter dated January 1 from the ministry of housing and urban affairs, saying land had been earmarked for erecting a samadhi (memorial) for the late President. There was, however, no official announcement from the government till late at night.

“The competent authority has approved the earmarking of a designated site within the ‘Rashtriya Smriti’ complex (a part of the Rajghat precincts) for erecting a samadhi of Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India,” the government letter posted by Sharmistha said.

The decision comes even as the government is yet to announce a site to build a memorial for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, indicating the ruling BJP’s effort to target the Congress’s Gandhi family and score political points.

That the government appeared to have made the announcement through Pranab’s daughter also revealed the BJP’s political intentions.

“Called on Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji to express thanks & gratitude from the core of my heart 4 his govts’ decision to create a memorial for baba,” Sharmistha, the author of the book Pranab My Father posted on X.

“It’s more cherished considering that we didn’t ask for it. Immensely touched by this unexpected but truly gracious gesture by the PM,” she added, along with pictures of her with Modi and a copy of the government’s letter.

The government’s decision for a memorial for Pranab has come close on the heels of Sharmistha accusing the Congress leadership of not giving her father his due.

BJP’s social media head, Amit Malviya, also posted on X the picture of the government letter, seeking to draw political mileage.

“The Central government, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the establishment of a memorial in Delhi to honour late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India and a proud son of West Bengal…,” Malviya wrote.

After former Prime Minister Singh passed away on December 26 last year, Sharmistha had come out to slam the Congress for raising a hue and cry over the site of his last rites and memorial. “When baba passed away. Congress didn’t even bother to call CWC for a condolence meeting,” she had posted on X.