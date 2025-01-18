CBSE raps schools for excess students: Showcause notices issued, alarm on 'Kota coaching model'

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued showcause notices to 29 schools for enrolling additional children and allowing them to remain absent from classes, as academics believe that the "Kota coaching model" minus schooling is fast spreading to other cities.

Last month, the CBSE conducted surprise inspections at 29 schools, including 19 in Delhi, three in Varanasi, two each in Ahmedabad, Bilaspur and Patna and one in Bengaluru. During the inspections, they found that the schools had violated the board’saffiliation rules, which stipulate that they cannot admit more children than their sanctioned strength.

The schools had enrolled in Classes XI and XII students several times more than the sanctioned strength and allowed the pupils to remain absent so that they could prepare for national-level entrance tests in private coaching institutions.

These institutions did not have adequate academic staff and infrastructure facilities to educate so many children.

“The CBSE has taken serious note of these violations and has issued showcause notices to all 29 schools involved. Each school has been provided with a copy of the respective inspection report and has been directed to submit their replies within 30 days,” said a media release issued by the board.

In September 2024, the CBSE had showcaused 27 such schools and de-affiliated 21. The children were shifted to other schools.

The principal of a private school, who was part of an inspection team, said she did not see any student on the premises on a working day whereas nearly 500 children were shown to have been enrolled.

“The Kota model is being replicated. Private coaching centres in Kota have tie-ups with local schools where children are admitted to appear for the board exams. The dummy school concept started in Kota and has spread to many cities. There is a strong nexus between the dummy schools and the private coaching institutions,” she said.

She added that the CBSE should be more cautious and not allow any school to register children more than the sanctioned strength.

Sudha Acharya, the principal of ITL Public School, said parents were more ambitious than their children. “When the CBSE cancels the affiliation of a school, the children and parents also suffer. Parents should be more careful and not withdraw their children from regular schools,” she said.