CBI raid on Sundergarh mine, employees detained over unauthorised coal movement

Acting on a complaint regarding illegal mining in the forest areas and the subsequent transportation of coal, a three-member team from Delhi rushed to the spot and launched a detailed investigation

Subhashish Mohanty Published 31.01.26, 07:34 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at a Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) mine in Odisha’s Sundergarh district.

The raids were carried out at the Garjanbahal coal mine and Kanika railway siding.

It has been alleged that nearly 75,000 tonnes of coal were transported from the mining areas to the railway siding without any proper documentation, causing huge loss to the national exchequer.

The CBI has detained some employees of the Garjanbahal mine and the railway siding for questioning. However, no arrests have been made so far in connection with the case.

The CBI is yet to issue a media release on the matter. The MCL, too, had no immediate comment.

Sources said the officials are examining documents and records related to coal dispatch and transportation.

