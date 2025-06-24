Catch the Rain-2025: Uttar Pradesh government campaigns to promote rainwater harvesting

The Uttar Pradesh government is undertaking an extensive campaign to promote rainwater harvesting, aiming to strengthen water conservation and address groundwater depletion, a statement issued here said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, it aims to equip 2.35 lakh government and semi-government buildings across the state with rooftop rainwater harvesting system for the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Around 34,000 public buildings already have these systems installed and plans are on to extend this to over one lakh additional structures in the coming months," the statement added.

"This initiative is a significant move toward recharging groundwater levels and conserving water for future generations," it said.

It noted that so far 16 districts, including Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Amethi, Gonda, Balrampur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Azamgarh, Ballia, Jhansi, and Pilibhit -- have successfully achieved the 100 per cent target for rainwater harvesting installation in all eligible government buildings.

The statement further said the state's Jal Shakti Department is running the "Catch the Rain-2025" campaign to promote rainwater harvesting across Uttar Pradesh.

"As part of this, a plan has been chalked out to install rainwater harvesting systems in different government and semi-government buildings. Under the plan, these systems will soon be set up in more than one lakh buildings," it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.