Case registered against organisers of pro-Palestine procession in J&K's Budgam for creating law-and-order situation

The police spokesperson said during the procession, a large crowd gathered under the directions of the organisers and raised objectionable slogans

PTI Published 29.03.25, 01:15 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

A case was registered on Friday against the organisers and participants of a procession in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district for allegedly creating a law-and-order situation by raising objectionable slogans.

The case has been lodged against the organisers and participants of a Youm-e-Quds procession in Sonpah village, Beerwah, in the central Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

Youm-e-Quds or Quds Day, officially known as International Quds Day, is an annual pro-Palestine event held on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan to express support for Palestinians.

Also Read

The police spokesperson said during the procession, a large crowd gathered under the directions of the organisers and raised objectionable slogans.

By sloganeering, the organisers allegedly tried to create a law-and-order situation and blocked the Sonpah-Beerwah road, thereby causing obstructions to the public, he added.

The spokesperson said police took cognisance of the incident and registered a case under sections 126(2) and 189(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Beerwah police station.

Further investigation is underway and necessary legal action will be taken against those involved, he said.

Police have urged citizens to maintain peace and refrain from activities that could disturb public order.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

