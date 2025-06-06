MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 07 June 2025

Canada PM Mark Carney invites PM Narendra Modi to attend G7 summit

India's ties with Canada had turned frosty under the government of Carney's predecessor Justin Trudeau over a host of issues, including the activities of Khalistani separatists in the country

PTI Published 06.06.25, 06:55 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI picture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he will be attending the G7 Summit later this month in Canada and that he looked forward to meeting his newly elected Canadian counterpart Mark Carney.

Carney called up Modi as the Indian prime minister thanked him for the invite to the Summit in Kananaskis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi said on X, "As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit." He also congratulated Carney on his recent election win. India's ties with Canada had turned frosty under the government of Carney's predecessor Justin Trudeau over a host of issues, including the activities of Khalistani separatists in the country.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

PM Narendra Modi Canada Mark Carney Justin Trudeau G7 Summit
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Yunus announces national election in first half of April 2026

The announcement comes amid recent protests by the former premier Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) demanding elections by December this year
Elon Musk receives a golden key from U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 30, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

We are ready to facilitate the conclusion of a peace deal between D and E for a reasonable fee

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT