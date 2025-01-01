MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Can you show police outpost near Sambhal mosque to Kuwaiti leaders: Owaisi asks PM Modi

Owaisi alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is constructing the outpost to close the way to the stepwell that has been found in the area

PTI Published 01.01.25, 06:32 PM
Narendra Modi & AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

Attacking the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi can show the police outpost being built allegedly on waqf land near the mosque in Sambhal to Kuwait leaders whom the latter met recently.

Speaking at an event here, he alleged that the police outpost near the Jama Masjid in Sambhal was being constructed on waqf land, a charge denied by the district magistrate.

"(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi has gone to Kuwait. He was hugging the Sheikhs of Kuwait. You call and show the Sheikhs what your government is doing here (in Sambhal)," he said.

He alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is constructing the outpost to close the way to the stepwell that has been found in the area.

On the Sambhal District Magistrate's comments that no certified and legal party had come forward with relevant documents (to show that the land belongs to waqf), Owaisi charged that the official is acting as per directions of the Yogi Adityanath government in UP.

The outpost will function under the Sambhal police station and was planned in wake of the November 24 violence, official sources have said.

The area around the Shahi Jama Masjid has witnessed tensions, with a violent clash erupting on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque. The clash resulted in the deaths of four locals.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

