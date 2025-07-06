‘But my daughters…’: Chandrachud’s words echo as Supreme Court seeks removal from bungalow

The Supreme Court on July 1 asked the Centre to ensure DY Chandrachud vacates his bungalow on New Delhi’s Krishna Menon Marg.

But it seems like the former Chief Justice of India, a father of two daughters with a rare neuromuscular disorder, is riddled with compulsion. Because Chandrachud’s adopted daughters reportedly need specialised care and accessible spaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrachud, who retired as CJI in November 2024, has struggled to find a home in Delhi for months. More importantly, a home that could meet the medical and physical needs of his girls. “I don’t want to overstay,” he had said at an interview in April 2025. “But my daughters need a home with special needs.”

X/@jalali_amit

But this week, the institution he once led drew a hard line.

The Supreme Court administration has now written to the Union Housing Ministry, demanding that Chandrachud vacate the official residence of the sitting Chief Justice, Bungalow No. 5, Krishna Menon Marg.

In a letter dated July 1, the top court made it clear: rules are rules...even for its former No. 1.

“I am to request you to take the possession of Bungalow No. 5, Krishna Menon Marg, from Hon'ble Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud without any further delay,” the letter from a Supreme Court official stated.

Justice Chandrachud, who demitted office on November 10, 2024, has been living in the Type VIII bungalow reserved only for the serving CJI, well beyond the six-month post-retirement window permitted under government rules. That grace period expired on May 10, 2025.

An additional informal extension granted till May 31 was also allowed. With both deadlines missed, the Court was now impelled to intervene.

The urgency is not just procedural...it’s also logistical. The Supreme Court currently has 33 sitting judges, just one short of the sanctioned strength of 34.

However, four judges are without official accommodation.

Despite two CJIs – Justice Sanjiv Khanna and current Chief Justice B.R. Gavai – choosing not to shift into the Krishna Menon Marg residence, the SC has now signalled that protocol cannot bend indefinitely.

A father’s plea

Justice Chandrachud, who had spoken publicly about his plan to vacate by April 30, cited deeply personal reasons for his extended stay. His family, he had said, has been struggling to find a home in Delhi that accommodates the needs of his two adopted daughters Priyanka and Mahi both of whom live with nemaline myopathy, a rare neuromuscular disorder.

X/@citizen_kau

In an April panel discussion titled “Disability Rights & Beyond”, hosted by Mission Accessibility, the former CJI had offered a moving glimpse into their life:

“We have two beautiful daughters, who have needs, but it has been difficult to find a house to cater to their needs,” he said. “Every public space is the same. For too long, our society has kept the disabled under the curtain of ignorance and suppression.”

He had maintained that he never intended to overstay, stating that he had written to then-CJI Sanjiv Khanna on April 28, requesting an extension until June 30. “I received no reply,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV. “I have also spoken to CJI Gavai and assured him I will move out as soon as possible.”

By then, this was his third extension request. Chandrachud claims that the government has allotted him temporary rented accommodation, but the premises unused for two years are under renovation.

“Most of my items are packed. I will shift as soon as they are done. It's a matter of a few days. I am not interested in overstaying, but I don’t have a choice.”

At the Mission Accessibility event, he recalled the daughters' early days, when he and his wife Kalpana Das adopted them during his tenure at the Allahabad High Court.

“Initially they were just bones and flesh. The mother had completely ignored them thinking they were a lost cause,” he said, describing the emotional toll of their medical journey.

“I don't want my sister to go through this,” his elder daughter once said, refusing treatment that might be repeated on her sibling.

At the event he also credited the girls with shifting his moral compass prompting the family to adopt veganism and fight for inclusive spaces.

What the rules say

According to government rules, a Chief Justice is entitled to a Type VIII bungalow during tenure. After retirement, they may retain a Type VII bungalow rent-free for six months. Instead, Justice Chandrachud continued in the Type VIII residence for nearly eight months post retirement.

Records show he offered to forgo the Type VII bungalow allotted to him post retirement, choosing instead to request continued stay at Krishna Menon Marg first till April 30, then May 31.

Both were granted with the caveat that no further extension would be entertained.

But now the Court has reinforced that no individual, however esteemed, is above rules.