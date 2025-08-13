Buried dogs under trees as compost: Karnataka MLC boasts he killed 2,800 strays, sparks outrage

A Janata Dal (Secular) legislator in Karnataka has sparked outrage after admitting in the legislative council that he had ordered killing of thousands of stray dogs in Chikkamagaluru during his time as the head of the city’s municipal council.

S.L Bhojegowda, a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, made the comments during a council discussion on the issue of stray dogs. Speaking in the House, he claimed that 2,800 dogs were killed under his watch, with 2,500 of them culled during his tenure as municipal council president.

“I buried the dogs under trees to serve as natural compost,” Bhojegowda said, adding that this was done while he was in charge of the civic body.

According to the JDS MLC, the dogs were buried in coconut gardens and coffee estates.

It was not clear which period Bhojegowda was referring to, but he has served as an MLC for several years.

Karnataka has been grappling with its own stray dog-related health crisis.

According to the Karnataka State Surveillance Unit’s infectious disease report, the state recorded 2.86 lakh dog bite cases and 26 deaths due to suspected rabies between January and August 2025.

Bhojegowda has not yet responded to the criticism.

Bhojegowda’s comments come against the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s intervention in the stray dog management issue. The apex court has ordered civic bodies in Delhi and the National Capital Region to catch, sterilise, and relocate stray dogs to designated shelters in eight weeks.

The court has also warned of action against anyone obstructing the process. Its directions include construction of CCTV-monitored shelters, removal of 5,000 stray dogs from high-risk areas within six weeks and setting up a dedicated helpline for dog bites and rabies cases.

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai on Wednesday reportedly said he would look into the recent judgment by a Supreme Court bench on removal of stray dogs from the national capital.