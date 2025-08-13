‘I will look into this’: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Supreme Court’s order to remove stray dogs

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai on Wednesday reportedly said he would look into the recent judgment by a Supreme Court bench on removal of stray dogs from the national capital.

An advocate who took objection to the August 11 order mentioned it before CJI Gavai, legal news website Bar and Bench reported.

The lawyer reportedly said there was an earlier Supreme Court judgment preventing indiscriminate killing of dogs.

"But the other judge bench has already passed orders. I will look into this," CJI Gavai said, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

The Supreme Court’s August 11 order, passed by Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan, to permanently shift street dogs to shelters has sparked protests and outrage and debate.

“How to do it is for the authorities to look into and if they have to create a force, do it at earliest. However, this should be the first and foremost exercise to make all localities free of stray dogs. There should not be any compromise in undertaking any exercise," the bench said.

The judges warned that any obstruction to the exercise would invite firm judicial action.

Since then, outrage and debate have erupted in equal measure, with activists and dog lovers calling the order un-implimentable.

Animal lovers and caregivers from across the capital staged a protest at Connaught Place on Tuesday against the Supreme Court's directive to relocate all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelter homes, saying the move would harm the animals and disrupt the bond they share with the local communities.