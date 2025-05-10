BSF destroys terrorist launchpad in Pakistan opposite Jammu's Akhnoor

The Border Security Force on Saturday said it has "completely destroyed" a terrorist launchpad opposite Akhnoor in Jammu in response to unprovoked firing from the other side along the International Border.

The base was located at Looni in Pakistan's Sialkot district, a BSF spokesperson said.

This came after Pakistan initiated "unprovoked" firing on BSF posts in Jammu sector from 9 pm on Friday.

On 09 May 2025, from about 2100 hrs, Pakistan opened fire on BSF posts in Jammu sector without any provocation.

BSF is responding in commensurate manner causing widespread damage to posts and assets of Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary. Our resolve to protect… — BSF JAMMU (@bsf_jammu) May 10, 2025

The BSF responded in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the international boundary, the spokesperson said.

The terrorist launchpad at Looni in Sialkot district, opposite Akhnoor area, was completely destroyed by the BSF.

Our resolve to protect India's sovereignty is unshaken, the spokesperson said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.