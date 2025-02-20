'Bring out white paper detailing USAID's support over decades': Jairam Ramesh to govt

Amid a row over alleged funding by USAID for raising voter turnout in India, the Congress on Thursday demanded that the Indian government should bring out a white paper on the US agency's support to both governmental and non-governmental institutions in India over the decades.

The Congress also dubbed US President Donald Trump's claims related to USAID as "nonsensical".

The opposition party's assertion comes after President Donald Trump questioned the purpose of providing USD 21 million to India for "voter turnout". "Why do we need to spend USD 21 million for voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected...," Trump has said.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "USAID is very much in the news these days. It was set up on November 3, 1961. Claims being made by the US President are typically nonsensical to say the least."

"Even so, the Government of India should bring out a White Paper at the earliest detailing USAID's support to both governmental and non-governmental institutions in India over the decades," the Congress leader said.

On February 16, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire SpaceX CEO Musk, listed items on which the "US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent" and the list included "USD 21M for voter turnout in India".

DOGE noted that all of the items have been cancelled.

The list also included USD 29 million to "strengthening political landscape in Bangladesh”, USD 20 million for "fiscal federalism" and USD 19 million for "biodiversity conversation" in Nepal as well as USD 47 million for "improving learning outcomes in Asia”.

While signing executive orders on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, Trump had said,"...And USD 21 million for voter turnout in India. Why are we giving USD 21 million to India? They got a lot of money there. One of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us. We can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.