Brand Narendra Modi comeback in avenger mode: BJP goes to town with praise for ‘strong leadership’

The BJP and the saffron ecosystem on Wednesday went all out to heap praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking to assert his “bold and decisive leadership”.

Brand Modi had taken a beating after the BJP failed to secure a majority of its own in last summer’s general election.

Narendra Modi delivers a video message for the Global Conference on Space Exploration on Wednesday PMO via PTI

“Desh ki betion ka sindoor ujadne walon ko Modi ne bata diya…#OperationSindoor (Modi has taught a lesson to those who wiped off the vermilion of the daughters of the country),” the BJP posted on its official X handle, attaching a video of Operation Sindoor and Modi promising to avenge the Pahalgam attack.

BJP social media head Amit Malviya sought to play on the name of the operation, stressing the significance of the sindoor for Hindu women.

“#OperationSindoor is deeply evocative. Sindoor is sacred for Hindu women, holding deep cultural and spiritual significance,” he said in a post, stressing how the terrorists had killed innocent Hindu men in front of their wives, mothers, sisters and daughters.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has avenged this heinous attack…. Never forget — what matters most is political will, something India lacked after 26/11,” the post added.

In another video post by Malviya titled “’Modi ko bata dena’ nahi bolna chahiye tha (The terrorists shouldn’t have said go and tell Modi)”, a famous dialogue from the Hollywood film Taken was embedded to portray Modi as no ordinary leader. The dialogue is a threat delivered by the principal character, a former CIA operative, to the kidnappers of his daughter.

“I have a very particular set of skills — skills I have acquired over a long career — skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. I will look for you. I will find you, and I will kill you,” the dialogue from Taken says, played along with visuals of the military operation and Modi walking with a swag.

The BJP also posted several one-liners, sounding like Bollywood film dialogues, to celebrate the retributory strike. “Naya Bharat ghar mein ghusta bhi hai aur maarta bhi hai (New India enters the house and kills as well),” one of them said.

“Kaha thaa, chun chunke maarenge (Had said, will kill one by one),” said another post, celebrating #OperationSindoor.

“Ek baar nahi, baar baar maarenge…. Ghar mein ghuske maarenge (Not once but again and again we will enter your house and kill),” read a post, recalling the previous surgical and air strikes along with footage of Modi promising to hand out punishment to the perpetrators and plotters “beyond their imagination”.

The BJP said the attacks had flattened the terror camps, stressing the bold and decisive leadership of Modi. “Promised, delivered…,” one post said, with Modi’s speech after the Pahalgam attack pledging revenge.

Ministers and party leaders, too, praised Modi’s leadership. “The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people,” home minister Amit Shah said.

“India’s message on Pahalgam — If you tease us, we won’t let you go. Prime Minister Modi had said that those who attack the soul of India would be given severe punishment,” BJP president J.P. Nadda said in a post hailing #OperationSindoor.