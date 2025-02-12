‘Book Emmanuel Macron under UAPA for ignoring Vishwaguru’: Trolls pounce on ‘snub’ to Narendra Modi

India may be intent on selling its Pinaka multi barrel rocket launcher to France in what would no doubt be another milestone in the two countries’ defence ties, but the doubting Thomases on social media have zeroed in on Emmanuel Macron’s purported “handshake snub” to Narendra Modi.

Many netizens firmly believe that the French President refused to shake hands with the Indian prime minister on Tuesday during the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris. Video clips of Macron “ignoring” Modi, who was waiting with his hand outstretched, are being widely shared.

The clip shows US Vice President J.D. Vance greeting Macron as he walks into the hallway. Macron extends a cordial greeting and shakes hands with Vance. Seated next to him, Modi extends his hand but Macron begins chatting and embracing others seated in the row behind the PM.

The self-proclaimed body-language experts on social media have declared as a snub what could well be just nothing.

In the video, it seems Modi took charge of the situation and gestured to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. Then, Leyen and PM Modi shook hands.

One such unkind user posted on X: "The absolute smoothness with which Narendra Modi started waving to cover up after being stood up for a handshake by Macron. This is epic!"

Others questioned if it was a deliberate move or just an oversight.

One X user questioned: "Why did French President Emmanuel Macron not shake hands with Modi ji?"

Another wrote: "Macron literally snubbed Modi. Must have been embarrassing."

Yet another smart Akshay (not the user’s name, but he was definitely not an Alec) declared: "Emmanuel Macron should be booked UAPA for ignoring Viswaguru Narendra Modi."

Another user brought up the phrase unique to Modi’s India, godi (lapdog) media: "Macron greeted world leaders but did not shake hands with Indian PM Narendra Modi. Is it because Modi didn't stand up to greet him? Whatever, Godi media won't show you this clip."

The Congress’s Karnataka unit pounced on the clip, declaring it “an insult to our PM Modi."

To clear the air and to show how the social media experts are not the last word, it must be mentioned that since Prime Minister Modi’s arrival in Paris on Monday, he has met President Macron multiple times.

Macron even hosted a welcome dinner for Modi and other world leaders, where both leaders were seen warmly embracing and engaging in light-hearted conversations.

During the AI Action Summit, which he co-chaired with President Macron, PM Modi highlighted the importance of global collaboration in artificial intelligence. “The discussions have clearly brought out that there is unity in vision and unity in purpose across stakeholders,” he stated, expressing India’s willingness to host the next AI summit.