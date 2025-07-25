RJD, Congress hint at possibility of boycotting upcoming Bihar polls if SIR is implemented

The RJD and the Congress have hinted at the possibility of boycotting the upcoming Bihar polls if the special intensive revision of electoral rolls is implemented despite the "discrepancies" pointed out by the two parties.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi also iterated his warning of action against "partisan" poll officials.

Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD told reporters in Patna: "We are keeping the option open for boycott of the Assembly polls. When the time comes, we will take a decision following a discussion with our alliance partners.

"Booth-level officers are putting their signatures and thumb impressions on behalf of the voters on the enumeration forms. Blank forms are being used like waste paper. Independent journalists who point out these anomalies are getting slapped with FIRs. And the government is okay with all this because the EC is acting like a political tool of the ruling dispensation," he said.

Asked if the Congress is open to boycotting the polls, Krishna Allavaru, the All India Congress Committee in-charge of Bihar, said: "Talks are on for every option…. This process (SIR) was not acceptable to INDIA from the beginning, and we won't accept it in the future."

Out of Bihar's 7.9 crore voters, booth-level officers of the EC and booth-level agents of parties have found 21.6 lakh voters to be dead, 31.5 lakh to have permanently migrated, 7 lakh registered at more than one place, and 1 lakh untraceable, so far. Friday is the last day for the submission of enumeration forms by Bihar's voters for the fresh preparation of the electoral roll.