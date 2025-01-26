MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bomb threat prompts search at Republic Day venue in Jammu and Kashmir, proved to be hoax

The officials said the threat e-mail was sent from a username 'Dise Lish' to the official mail accounts of various departments including secretary higher education and director higher education

PTI Published 26.01.25, 10:09 AM
A security personnel stands guard at Lal Chowk on the eve of Republic Day, in Srinagar, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Security has been beefed up across the Kashmir valley ahead of Republic Day.

A security personnel stands guard at Lal Chowk on the eve of Republic Day, in Srinagar, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Security has been beefed up across the Kashmir valley ahead of Republic Day.

A bomb threat prompted a thorough search at the main Republic Day venue here in Jammu and Kashmir, hours before the start of the function, officials said on Sunday.

However, the threat received through e-mail late Saturday, proved to be a hoax, the officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is scheduled to unfurl the national flag and take salute at the march past at the M A Stadium, the venue for the main Republic Day function in the Union Territory.

Also Read

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is also attending the function as the chief guest.

The officials said the threat e-mail was sent from a username “Dise Lish” to the official mail accounts of various departments including secretary higher education and director higher education on Saturday night.

The e-mail prompted deployment of multiple teams of bomb disposal squad at the stadium which was thoroughly searched in presence of senior police officers throughout the night, the officials said, adding nothing incriminating was found during the searches.

They said a special team was also constituted to identify and arrest the culprits who have sent the e-mail.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

