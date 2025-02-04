Bomb threat on international flight triggers scare at Chennai airport, later a hoax

Authorities at the airport here went into a tizzy over a bomb threat to a city-bound international carrier, but the call turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

The flight with about 237 passengers was thoroughly checked upon making a safe landing but no explosive substances were found onboard, they said.

The checking, done based on information, included scanning the baggage of passengers thoroughly, they added.

