Bomb threat on international flight triggers scare at Chennai airport, later a hoax

The flight with about 237 passengers was thoroughly checked upon making a safe landing

PTI Published 04.02.25, 10:56 AM
Representational image

Representational image file picture

Authorities at the airport here went into a tizzy over a bomb threat to a city-bound international carrier, but the call turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

The flight with about 237 passengers was thoroughly checked upon making a safe landing but no explosive substances were found onboard, they said.

The checking, done based on information, included scanning the baggage of passengers thoroughly, they added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

