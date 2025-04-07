Bomb is waiting for you: IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after threat note found onboard

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Jaipur landed here on Monday under full emergency conditions due to a bomb threat, sources said.

The flight landed safely at around 8.50 pm and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay for a thorough check as part of security protocols, they said.

A police official separately said there were 225 passengers besides crew members on board the aircraft, where nothing suspicious was found in the search carried out so far.

"A full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E 5324 from Jaipur to Mumbai of April 7 due to a bomb threat," said a source.

The police official said a note about "bomb" threat to the flight was found inside the rear lavatory of the aircraft.

"A bomb is waiting for you, not a joke", was written on the note, he said.