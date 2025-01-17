Bollywood feels unsafe in Bandra nest after knife attack on Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood is in a state of shock after the gruesome attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai home, with many members of the film industry expressing a sense of insecurity in their tony neighbourhoods.

Saif, who is recuperating after surgery at Lilavati Hospital, was reportedly attacked by an intruder who had made his way into the posh Bandra (West) address that the actor shares with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their young sons Taimur and Jeh.

The incident has sent a shiver down the spine of the industry, already grappling with constant threats to superstar Salman Khan and the gunning down of politician Baba Siddiqui, who had been a close associate of many Bollywood stars, last October.

On Thursday, several actors, many of them Saif’s contemporaries, questioned the lack of security in what is supposed to be a relatively safe area of the city where many in the industry have homes.

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt questioned the competence of the local police.

“The local police are our first preventers/ grassroots defenders. It is the law enforcement’s duty to create an environment in which people with a criminal bent do not feel comfortable to operate. The beat officer must act as a deterrent in preventing criminal activities,” said Pooja, who has not only shared screen space with Saif but is also related to him. Pooja’s half-sister, Alia Bhatt, is married to Kareena’s cousin, Ranbir Kapoor.

Raveena Tandon, who starred opposite Saif in several films in the ‘90s, particularly Imtihan, Keemat and Parampara, highlighted the growing security concerns in the area and condemned the increasing attacks on Bollywood.

“Targeting celebrities and soft targets in what used to be a safe residential area has become rampant, with Bandra losing out to unruly elements, accident scams, hawker mafia, encroachers, land grabbers and criminal elements racing on bikes, phone and chain grabbing. Need stronger measures,” Raveena posted on X.

Film and TV actor Karishma Tanna, who lives in a building diagonally opposite that of Saif and Kareena, said it was “a wake-up call” for the residents of the area, which she said was grappling with an alarming rise in crime.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who has worked with Saif in Love Aaj Kal, referred to the actor as his “brave brother”.

Saif and Kareena’s building, an upscale 12-storey address called Satguru Sharan, is a daily feature on Instagram courtesy the paparazzi cameras that are regularly stationed in front of it to capture the couple and, in particular, their sons, both of whom are pap favourites.

Contacted by The Telegraph, a prominent member of the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, who did not wish to be named, expressed surprise at the ease with which the intruder had made his way up to the Khan residence.

“Unlike bungalows, in which a lot of other stars live, this building is a pretty steep highrise which seems to be impenetrable,” said the paparazzo, who had clicked photographs of the family outside their building a few days ago.

Spanning 10,000sqft across four floors, the home of the Khans includes five bedrooms, a gymnasium, a music room and six terrace balconies. It also has an exclusive terrace and a swimming pool.

Saif’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who lives with his mother Amrita Singh and sister Sara Ali Khan in Juhu, arrived at the scene and took his father to hospital in an autorickshaw since no car was reportedly available then.

Several of Saif’s industry colleagues visited Lilavati Hospital to check on him and to be with the family. Besides family members like Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir, Alia, Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, filmmakers Siddharth Anand and Karan Johar were seen at the hospital. Shah Rukh Khan also made a brief visit.

It has been learnt that the security of some well-known names in Bollywood is in the process of being beefed up. A few days ago, Galaxy Apartments, Salman’s sea-facing home at the Bandra Bandstand, received a security upgrade with bulletproof glass being installed to fortify the balcony from where the actor waves to his fans.