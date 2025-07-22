Boeing delivers first batch of three Apache choppers to Indian Army, to be deployed at Pakistan border

American aerospace major Boeing on Tuesday delivered three Apache attack choppers to the Indian Army, officials said.

The company delivered the AH-64E Apaches choppers as part of a contract to supply six helicopters to the Indian Army.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AH-64 Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters and is flown by the US Army.

"These state-of-the-art platforms will bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Army significantly," the Army said in a social media post.

Equipped with advanced targeting, navigation, and communications systems, it carries a 30mm chain gun, Hellfire missiles, rocket pods, and Longbow radar, enabling precision strikes in day, night, and adverse weather conditions.

The AH-64E will also be able to receive live sensor feeds from drones, giving it situational awareness of the kind Indian Army copter pilots have never had before.

This networked combat ability allows the Apache to detect threats, coordinate attacks, and share targeting data in real time, offering commanders a comprehensive, multi-domain view of the battlefield.

In 2020, Boeing completed delivery of 22 E-model Apaches to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and signed a contract to supply six AH-64Es for the Indian Army.

The delivery of the Indian Army's Apaches was scheduled to begin in 2024.

The IAF had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.

Additionally, the Defence Ministry in 2017 approved the procurement of six Apache helicopters along with weapons systems from Boeing at a cost of Rs 4,168 crore for the Army.

The Apache squadron based in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was established more than 15 months ago, but deployment was postponed awaiting these deliveries.