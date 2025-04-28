'Blood of every Indian boiling': PM Modi pledges 'harshest response, justice' for Pahalgam attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the “blood of every Indian is boiling” and for the second time in three days promised the harshest punishment for the Pahalgam attackers and plotters.

“The blood of every Indian is boiling (as they) look at the pictures of the attack,” Modi said in his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat.

He said the “whole world” shared the anger of Indians and stood with them in the fight against terrorism.

“I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice; justice will be done. The perpetrators and conspirators behind this attack will receive the harshest response,” the Prime Minister said.

Addressing a rally in Bihar on Thursday, Modi had vowed to pursue the terrorists “to the ends of the earth” and to “identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers”.

In his radio address, he said the terrorists and conspirators wanted “Kashmir to be destroyed again”, underlining that the attack had come at a time when peace and prosperity were returning to the Valley.

“This attack in Pahalgam shows the desperation of the patrons of terrorism,”

Modi said.

“Peace was returning to Kashmir, there was a vibrancy in schools and colleges, construction work had gained unprecedented pace, democracy was getting stronger, the number of tourists was increasing at a record rate, people’s income was increasing, new opportunities were being created for the youth. The enemies of the country, the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir, did not like that.”

Modi added: “Terrorists and the masterminds of terror want Kashmir to be destroyed again, and so they executed such a big conspiracy.”

Modi urged Indians to stay united, stressing that the “solidarity of the 140 crore Indians is our biggest strength”.

“We have to strengthen our resolve to face this challenge that has surfaced before the country. We have to demonstrate strong willpower as a nation,” the Prime Minister said.

Security personnel manning the banks of the Dal Lake speak to a child riding a bicycle on Sunday. PTI

Modi said the attack had drawn condemnation from across the world, with international leaders writing and sending messages to him.

His comments came on a day the country’s armed forces appeared to issue a signal about their preparedness. The navy released videos of missile firings in the Arabian Sea, and the army said it was always prepared.

The central government has since the Pahalgam atrocity taken a series of diplomatic and strategic steps against Pakistan.