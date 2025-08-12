‘Blanket removals cruel, shortsighted’: Rahul Gandhi bats for stray dogs amid battle against EC

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took up the bat for stray dogs, amid his battle to stop what he calls rampant rigging of elections by the Election Commission of India.

“The SC’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy,” Rahul wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday morning, a day after the Supreme Court ruling in a suo motu case. “These voiceless souls are not “problems” to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination and community care can keep streets safe – without cruelty.”

The Supreme Court had on Monday directed the authorities of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) to permanently relocate all stray dogs – approximately 10 lakh - within eight weeks.

The apex court order came following the death of a six-year-old girl who was bitten by dogs.

“All these animal activists and so-called animal lovers, will they be able to bring back all those children who have fallen prey to rabies?” the bench of Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan had questioned while giving the order.

Many animal rights activists and dog-lovers have spoken up against the order. Rahul joined the chorus against the encampment of stray dogs.

“Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted and strip us of compassion. We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand,” Rahul wrote.

Rahul Gandhi is not the only Opposition leader to have taken up the cudgels for man’s best friend.

The Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Tuesday morning wrote to Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai seeking a review of the order by a larger bench and a stay on the proceedings.

“The issue of management of stray dogs as well as safety of people is definitely a matter of concern. However, it is not something that can be resolved by arbitrary orders passed by the judiciary without any larger consultative process. Also subjecting defenceless animals to wanton cruelty can never be a solution,” Gokhale wrote on X.

He said there were enough laws to deal with the issue, but the civic authorities across the country do not implement them.

“We have sufficient laws in the country to deal with the issue of stray dogs and their sterilization as well as population control. And I agree that it is a very important issue where the welfare and safety of common people is concerned,” Gokhale wrote.

“However, the failure of municipal authorities to implement these laws and do their job cannot and should not become a reason for the judiciary to impose cruel and inhumane directions.”

The Supreme Court’s order has sparked outrage and sarcastic remarks in equal parts. Many, including Maneka Gandhi, have severely criticised the order. A number of activists and dog lovers have pointed out that the NCR simply does not have enough dog shelters to put away the strays in.

“Everything is cool as long you only banish and deport poor Bangla speaking migrant workers but how dare you touch our street dogs! NCR peeps know where to draw the line,” wrote one X user.