BJP targets Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over ‘secret’ foreign trips amid vote theft row

The BJP on Tuesday once again targeted leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his “secret” foreign visits, as the Congress MP persisted with his allegation of “vote theft” in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

A war of words erupted between the two sides after BJP social media head Amit Malviya questioned Rahul’s “frequent disappearances”, stressing that as the leader of the Opposition, he owed an answer to the people of the country.

The Congress said Rahul had gone to London to attend the graduation ceremony of his niece, but Malviya hit back again by accusing the party of “lying”.

“Rahul Gandhi was on a secret foreign holiday just last week. Now, he has flown abroad again — to yet another undisclosed location,” Malviya posted on X.

“Why these frequent disappearances? What is so compelling that keeps him away from the country so often? As the leader of the Opposition, he owes the people of India answers,” he added.

Congress media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera responded by alleging “dirty tricks” by the “PMO” (Prime Minister’s Office).

“The PMO is, as usual, up to its dirty tricks. It knows nothing else,” Khera wrote. “Shri Rahul Gandhi has gone to London to attend the graduation ceremony of his niece and will be back shortly.”

Congress leaders said Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s daughter Miraya Vadra was graduating from a college in the UK.

Malviya hit out again, accusing the Congress of “lying” while claiming that Rahul had flown to Bahrain. He did not provide any proof, merely referring to a “buzz” that Rahul had boarded a flight to Bahrain.

“The Congress claims that Rahul Gandhi has left for London but the buzz is that he boarded a flight to Bahrain. There are nearly a dozen direct flights from New Delhi to London. Besides, no one flies to London with a boarding pass for Bahrain,” the BJP leader posted.

Malviya added: “The Congress is LYING. The real question is: WHY?” The Congress did not respond to this charge.