BJP returns to power in Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Raja Iqbal elected new mayor

BJP's Raja Iqbal was elected Delhi's new mayor on Friday as the saffron party returned to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after two years.

Iqbal defeated Congress candidate Mandeep Singh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boycotted the mayoral election.

Raja Iqbal was the Leader of the Opposition in the MCD and has previously served as the mayor of North MCD.

Iqbal Singh said, "I thank everyone and the people of Delhi because of whom I got the opportunity to work for the public service. I will work for the development of Delhi. We will clean the streets and drains of Delhi. We will ensure that there is no waterlogging in Delhi. No development work was done in MCD for 2.5 years and in Delhi for 10 years."

Jai Bhagwan Yadav was elected Delhi's new deputy mayor. Yadav said, "There is a triple-engine government in Delhi, and we will clean Delhi in the coming three months. We will work for the development of Delhi."

