BJP MLA’s aides assault Vande Bharat passenger after seat dispute on board

A man travelling on the Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express was brutally assaulted by a group of men after allegedly refusing to switch his seat to accommodate the family of BJP MLA Rajeev Singh.

The brawl happened last Thursday when Singh, a legislator from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, was en route to his constituency with his wife and son.

While Singh’s seat was located at the rear end of the coach, his family had been allotted seats at the front, next to the man who declined to swap his place.

After the train reached Jhansi station, several men, reportedly associated with the MLA, boarded it and attacked the passenger in his seat.

Mobile footage of the incident, widely shared on social media, showed the victim being punched repeatedly and struck with slippers. Blood can be seen streaming from his nose, soaking his shirt.

A non-cognizable report (NCR) has been filed by the Government Railway Police in Jhansi following a complaint from Singh, who alleged that the co-passenger had misbehaved with his family and called others to the station to create a ruckus, PTI reported.

His family was subjected to indecent behaviour during the journey, according to the Jhansi MLA.

Authorities are yet to clarify whether the attackers have been identified or detained.