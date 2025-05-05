BJP leader Ravinder Raina posts reel with soldiers, gets schooled and trolled

Ravinder Raina, former Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief and current national executive member, is under fire after a video he posted on May 4 went viral.

In the 1min 14 secs reel, Raina appears in high spirits, running alongside uniformed soldiers with the song ‘Arambh hai prachand’ playing in the background.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he captioned the reel with a simple “Jai Hind,” the timing of the post coming so soon after a terror attack has triggered outrage on X.

The most pointed reaction came from Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who posted:

"Reel game on point. If you’ve got that kind of security, a reel is a must. The security forces can guard the border later...protecting BJP leaders is clearly the priority."

The Congress party went a step further by directly questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval of such conduct. From its official X handle, the party shared the reel and wrote:

"28 of our people were killed by terrorists in Kashmir. The entire country is mourning, in grief. But… BJP’s former J&K state president and national executive member Ravinder Raina is making this reel, frolicking in the snow. It’s clear he has no sorrow for this tragic incident. He is using this moment to polish his image on social media. But does the BJP leadership and the Prime Minister approve of this absurdity? Shameful!"

Raina has not responded to the criticism. He has issued no clarification beyond the original caption on his post.

Users across X too, voiced discontent. One user sarcastically noted:“There were no security personnel at the tourist spot in Pahalgam. But BJP leaders are getting them in bulk. Just wow.”

Another user asked: “Is there a special course undertaken once you join BJP to create reels when the entire country is mourning the loss of life in a cowardly terror attack or does it come naturally?”

Just a few days back Raina lauded the Indian Army response to the Pakistan Army’s unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of May 1-2 in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, and Poonch districts, as well as in the Naushera and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also visited the village areas adjacent to the LoC (Line of Control) in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I have visited villages in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir which are adjacent to the LoC. Pakistan is continuously violating the ceasefire by firing into Indian territory. Pakistan is firing towards the Indian border in the areas of Rajouri, Poonch, Mendhar, Nowshera, Sunderbani, Akhnoor, and Kupwara. The Indian Army has given a strong, befitting reply to this ceasefire… The people of Jammu and Kashmir, along with the army and police, will foil every conspiracy and evil intention of Pakistan,” he had said.