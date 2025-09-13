BJP hits out at Congress over AI video of PM Modi’s late mother; party denies slur

The BJP on Friday hit out at the Congress over an artificial intelligence-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, but the Opposition party stood firm, claiming none had been disrespected in the video of a parent educating her child.

The political duel was over a 36-second AI-marked video captioned “Maa appears in Sahab’s dreams” posted by the Bihar Congress. The video shows Modi preparing to go to bed, saying: “I’m done with today’s ‘vote chori’, let’s get a good night’s sleep now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi’s mother appears in his dream and scolds him for using her name for political mileage. “How are you willing to fall when it comes to politics?” she asks.

The BJP’s X handle lashed out at the Congress over the video. “First, PM Modi’s late mother was abused from the Congress-RJD platform in Bihar. Now, a video of his mother is being made to insult her. Have some shame, Congress people, how much lower will you stoop?” the BJP posted.

Congress publicity wing chief Pawan Khera replied: “Where is the disrespect shown to his late mother? Show me one word, one gesture, one signal... anywhere you see disrespect...”