BJP highlights Rs 2,000 crore losses in liquor scam as CAG report targets AAP

The new BJP government in Delhi tabled the first of the 14 pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on the liquor scam in the Assembly on Tuesday, with the disclosures expected to keep the Opposition AAP on the defensive.

The report on the now-shelved liquor policy revealed that the Delhi government suffered losses of over ₹2,000 crore because of inherent flaws in the policy’s design and implementation.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are probing allegations of corruption and money laundering, respectively, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the 2021-22 policy. Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, two of his ministers, a party MP and a functionary are among those who are out on bail in the case, which added heft to the BJP’s effort to demolish the AAP’s “clean image” before the polls.

Speaker Vijender Gupta told the Assembly: “I am deeply distressed that the CAG reports have been suppressed and there has been a deliberate and systematic violation of the constitutional mandate by the previous government by not tabling them in the House.”

AAP members were marshalled out or staged a walkout when the debate began.

Leader of the Opposition Atishi cited the success of a similar policy in Punjab and accused the Centre of misusing the lieutenant governor’s office and investigating agencies to scuttle the scheme and causing losses.

“The AAP and its government in Delhi repeatedly exposed the corruption in the old liquor policy (which the AAP attempted to replace with its controversial new policy in 2021). The CAG report vindicates our stand that this corruption was happening from 2017 to 2021,” she said.

“I have been saying this for years, but today the CAG report itself states in its eighth chapter that the new excise policy was structured to enhance the Delhi government’s revenue, ensure transparency, and prevent smuggling and black marketing…. From 2021 to 2025, Punjab witnessed a 65 per cent increase in revenue due to this transparent policy,” she added.

She alleged that no officer dared to sign off on the policy after obstructions caused by the LG, the CBI and the ED. “The policy, which could have generated ₹8,900 crore annually, was not allowed to be implemented properly.”

The CAG report is expected to be sent to the Assembly’s public accounts committee

for examination.