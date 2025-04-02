BJP government celebrates Odisha Divas in grand style amid controversial remarks on state formation

The first-ever BJP government on Tuesday pulled out all the stops to ensure Odisha Divas is celebrated in a grand manner across the state.

The celebration is taking place in the backdrop of a controversy triggered by BJP senior MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, who had recently observed that integration of the Koshal area (western Odisha) with the state on April 1, 1936, was a historical blunder.

Conscious of the criticism, the Mohan Charan Majhi government organised the state-level function at Satyabhamapur village, in Cuttack district, about 40km from here, the birthplace of Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das (one of the modern architects of Odisha). In the past, the function was usually held in the state capital.

Majhi rushed to Satyabhamapur village, paid his tributes to Madhu babu and announced to develop the legend's birthplace as a centre of “Odia identity” at a cost of ₹21 crore.

Majhi said “This is a day which highlights Odia Asmita (pride). To acknowledge the contribution of sons of the soil, we have observed the state-level function at Satyabhamapur village only. We will not be able to repay what those sons of the soil did for the state. We will strive hard to form a prosperous Odisha.”

The chief minister also announced that the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme would be implemented in the state within two weeks, providing insurance coverage to 3.52 crore people. “The eligible beneficiary under the scheme will avail cashless treatment across the country in over 29,000 medical establishments," he said

The Naveen Patnaik government had opposed the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

On March 8, BJP’s Sambalpur MLA and former minister Jaynarayan Mishra stoked a controversy with his statement that the 1936 merger of Koshal ( western Odisha) with Odisha was a blunder. Odisha was formed as a separate province in 1936 by incorporating the Odia-speaking regions of Bengal, Bihar and Madras province.

He had said: "The people should know that Odisha as a separate state was formed following the integration of Utkal, Koshal and Kalinga regions. Utkal region comprises only Cuttack, Puri and Balasore. It is not proper to hail only Utkal and forget Kosal and Kalinga regions."

He did not stand up when the state song: Bande Utkal Janani (Hail Utkal, the motherland) was sung. Utkal is the ancient name of Odisha.

Mishra said that in the formation of Odisha as a separate province Sambalpur, too, had a major contribution. “But in the Bande Utkal Janani, there is no mention of Koshal. Why should we praise Utkal? The Cuttack, Puri and Balasore formed the parts of Utkal. Why should the Bande Utkal Janani be sung during every state function,” he had said.

The chief minister and all other ministers tried to avoid the controversy and enjoy the festivities. The entire state was decked up for the celebration of Odisha Divas.

Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik recalled how his government had made remarkable progress in reducing poverty and remarked: “With collective effort, Biju babu’s dream of a prosperous Odisha will be realised,”