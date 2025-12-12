BJP files complaint in Parliament TMC MP accused of smoking e-cigarette during Lok Sabha Session

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Friday submitted a written complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking action against a Trinamool Congress MP for allegedly smoking an e-cigarette inside the House during proceedings.

Thakur, who first raised the issue on Thursday without naming the MP, said in his letter that the lawmaker was “using an electronic cigarette while seated in the House”. The act, he wrote, was “clearly visible” to several members present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling the alleged incident a breach of parliamentary decorum, Thakur said the “open use” of a banned substance and prohibited device inside the Lok Sabha chamber amounted to a cognisable offence under laws enacted by Parliament.

Such behaviour, he added, undermined the dignity of the House and set a “dangerous precedent”, especially when the government has taken a strong position against tobacco and nicotine products.

The former Union minister urged the Speaker to order an inquiry through an appropriate parliamentary mechanism and initiate disciplinary proceedings against the member concerned.

“Ensure that exemplary action is taken so that the sanctity and dignity of the House is upheld,” Thakur wrote.

Responding in the House on Thursday, Birla had said no rules or precedent allowed any MP to smoke inside the chamber, and assured members that appropriate action would follow if a complaint was submitted.

The Trinamool MP, Saugata Roy, who was spotted smoking outside parliament Thursday, asked the government to focus on reducing pollution.

“Smoking cigarettes inside the House is prohibited, but there is no objection to smoking cigarettes in the open space outside the House. Pollution in Delhi is at its highest during the BJP government. They should focus on this instead of making such allegations. Smoking one cigarette won't change anything," Roy said, reported NDTV.

Union ministers Gajendra Shekhawat and Giriraj Singh questioned Roy Thursday, citing Tpublic health concerns. Roy said he was smoking in the open and not inside the building.

Electronic cigarettes were banned nationwide under the Electronic Cigarettes (Prohibition) Act, 2019, which outlaws their production, sale, import, export and advertising.

The allegation surfaced during a stormy Winter Session marked by sharp exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches.

Thursday witnessed a fierce confrontation between Union home minister Amit Shah and leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the ongoing Special Intensive Review of electoral rolls and the Congress’s allegations of “vote chori.”

Shah dismissed the charges, saying the Congress was raising the issue because it could no longer win elections through “corrupt practices”. Gandhi countered by challenging the home minister to a debate on his press conferences accusing the BJP and Election Commission of voter manipulation.