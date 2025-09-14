BJP caught on wrong foot over India-Pakistan game amid backlash from Opposition

The cricket match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday has riled the Opposition and victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, even as the BJP attempted to distance itself from the controversy.

The Congress targeted Union home minister Amit Shah, whose son Jay heads the International Cricket Council. Asked about the match — the first sports engagement with Pakistan after the terror attack in April — Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters: “You should ask this question to Jay Shah and his father, because they used to speak about this (not playing with Pakistan) the most. Now that they are in the government, they are the ones organising the match. So, whatever Jay Shah wants is what happens in cricket."

ADVERTISEMENT

An India-Pakistan match is a major source of revenue for cricket administrators and broadcasters.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur said: “When multinational tournaments are organised by the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) or ICC, it becomes a compulsion, a necessity for nations to participate. If they don't do that, they will be eliminated from the tournament, they will have to forfeit the match, and the other team will get the points. But India doesn't play bilateral tournaments with Pakistan.”

Aishanya Dwivedi, the widow of Pahalgam victim Shubham Dwivedi, said: “I urge people to boycott this. Except for one or two cricket players, nobody stepped forward to say that we should boycott the match against Pakistan. The BCCI cannot make them play at gunpoint. They should take a stand for their country."

The AAP called for a boycott of bars and clubs that screen the match.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said: “Whose son is Jay Shah? Ask him this question. Their agony of Pahalgam (terror attack) may have ended, but the country is still feeling the pain. But money and power are big things.”

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra posted on X: “Blood & water can’t flow together to Pakistan but clearly blood & cricket can. Especially when @AmitShah’s 'merit-only' son’s fortunes depend on it.”

Uddhav Thackeray said the Shiv Sena (UBT) would send boxes of sindoor to the Prime Minister in protest against the match. "Playing the match is a joke on patriotism," he said.