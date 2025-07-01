BJP calls Tejashwi 'Maulana', accuses him of polarising Bihar on communal lines

The BJP on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his remarks on the Waqf Act, calling him a "Maulana" and accusing him of polarising the society in Bihar on communal lines sensing opposition Mahagathbandhan's "imminent" defeat in the assembly polls due later this year.

Doubling down on Yadav's assertion that the opposition grand alliance in Bihar will consign the Waqf Act to the dustbin if voted to power, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that they want to gain the power to bring Sharia law for the empowerment of one particular community only, unlike the NDA which works for the progress of all sections of society.

ADVERTISEMENT

"These 'namazwadi' do not want Babasaheb Ambedakr's Constitution. They do not respect the Constitution. They only want Sharia law…They want only one particular religion's empowerment," he told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

Accusing Yadav of indulging in "communal politics" with an eye on Muslim votes, Bhatia said, "Those talking about consigning Babasheb's Constitution and law passed by Parliament to the dustbin, people of Bihar will ensure that their communal politics is consigned into the dustbin." Yadav on Sunday claimed that the ruling NDA in Bihar was "on its way out," and the new government in the state led by the opposition alliance will "consign to the dustbin" the Waqf Act brought by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The RJD leader was addressing a 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution' rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

While lambasting Yadav for his comments, Bhatia also questioned the RJD leader's understanding of the Constitution and the judicial process.

"Tejashwi Yadav, the opposition leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister who failed in class ninth, was saying yesterday that he will throw the Waqf (Amendment) Act to the dustbin.

"I ask Tejaswi Yadav, a 'namazwadi', Maluna and messiah of those who do appeasement, have you ever read the Constitution? Have you ever fulfilled the basic spirit of the Constitution?" he said, asking, can any state government trash a law passed by Parliament.

Bhatia said the law passed by the Parliament is subjudice in the Supreme Court and accused Yadav of disrespecting the apex court by making such remarks about the law.

He also accused the RJD leader of showing "anarchic tendency" and said the NDA will not let the "anti-Constitution, anti-democracy, anti-Ambedkar" opposition alliance succeed in pushing its "poisonous" agenda.

"What do 'jungalwaad', jungle raj look like? Jungle raj looks exactly like Tejaswi Yadav and Lalu Prasad," Bhatia said.

"Under the first rule of jungle raj, the Constitution and law are torn apart. Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution is shredded. And, (that) is exactly what Tejashwi Yadav is doing while being in the opposition," he charged.

Bhatia said that people have seen jungle raj in Bihar during RJD rule in the state and rejected it, and would continue to do so as they want development in the state, not Sharia law.

"You will not come to power for the next 50 years," he said, asserting that the NDA will return to power in Bihar after winning the assembly elections due later this year.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.