BJD renews demand for special category state status for Odisha

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which is now the principal Opposition in Odisha, has reiterated its demand for special category state status.

The BJD is likely to take up the issue in Parliament during the budget session, which began on Friday. "This has been our old demand, and it is completely justified. The BJP, too, had promised to grant Odisha special category status in its 2014 election manifesto, but the promises are yet to be met,” said BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra.

Odisha, which has been repeatedly battered by natural calamities, can expect generous financial assistance from the Centre in the form of grants if it gets the special category tag.

Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik demanded the special category status for Odisha when he came to power for the first time in 2000. When Naveen was leading a coalition government in the state from 2000 to 2009 with the BJP, only the BJD raised the demand.

The BJP had then refused to back the demand even though the Vajpayee-led government was in power at the Centre. The Modi-led government had clarified that the special category status could no longer be accorded to states as no such provision existed.

Naveen had asked his party leaders to take up the demand emphatically in Parliament while interacting with the BJD MPs at his residence on Wednesday ahead of the Parliament session.